45 suspected illegal immigrants detained in Bareilly, 1000 screened

Acting on the directives of the state government, a comprehensive campaign targeting illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants has been launched across Bareilly district. Cops check the documents during the drive in Bareilly. (HT Photo)

As part of the ongoing 15-day operation, law enforcement agencies have deployed 58 dedicated teams to conduct intensive verification drives across various localities, particularly those housing temporary settlements.

Within just two days of the drive commencement, Bareilly Police have identified and detained 45 suspected infiltrators. According to officials, nearly 1,000 individuals have been screened at over 100 locations. The crackdown focuses on areas where people are living in shanties, tents, and other makeshift dwellings.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya stated that all identified suspects will undergo a thorough citizenship verification process. Those confirmed as illegal residents will be shifted to designated detention centres, following which their deportation will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Preliminary data from the campaign reveals that the highest number of infiltrators were found in Bhojipura, where 11 individuals were detained. Other areas with notable detections include Shishgarh (8), Bhamora (5), Deorania (4), Shergarh (4), Baheri (3), Faridpur (2), and Visharatganj (1).

“These individuals were residing in temporary settlements scattered across police station jurisdictions. Our teams are visiting these locations during both morning and evening hours to ensure no illegal resident goes unchecked,” SSP Arya stated.

Special teams have been constituted at every police station in the district, with detailed briefings provided to ensure a coordinated and efficient operation. The campaign is being closely monitored by additional superintendents of police (ASPs) and circle officers (COs), signaling the administration’s firm resolve to address the issue.

“This is the first time such a strict and systematic effort is being undertaken in Bareilly against Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators,” SSP Arya added. “We will not tolerate the illegal stay of such individuals under any circumstances. Those especially living in tents and shanties will be identified, verified, and action against them will be completed within the stipulated time.”