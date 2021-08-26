46 Pakistanis sent back after negative Covid report

Amritsar A day after being denied permission to enter Pakistan due to not having negative Covid-19 test reports, 46 Pakistani nationals were sent back to their country via the Wagah border on Wednesday.

The authorities of the neighbouring country had returned around 51 Pakistani nationals for not ‘carrying negative reports of the RT-PCR test’ after they crossed over to the zero line at the joint check post (JCP) Attari. These Pakistanis, who had come to meet their relatives, had been stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab Police’s protocol officer at the Attari border, Arun Pal, said, “Of 51 persons who had been turned back for not carrying RT-PCR test reports, 46 were sent back to Pakistan on Wednesday, after conducting their Covid-19 tests.”

Sources said five other persons were not allowed to enter Pakistan via the land border due to some issues related to their passport or and visas.