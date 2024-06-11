489 families given letters of possession in govt plots scheme

Gurugram: In an attempt to reach out to the large section of underprivileged people across Haryana and to appease urban voters who allegedly moved away from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led state government on Monday issued over 7,500 possession letters to beneficiaries from underprivileged categories, who have been given 100 square yard plots under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Settlement Scheme. Divisional Commissioner, Gurugram, Ramesh Chandra Bidhan gave away allotment letters of 100-yard plots to 489 eligible beneficiaries at Sector-27 community center in Gurugram on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also announced the formation of ‘Samadhan Prakoshth’ in the office of the chief secretary, which shall also hold ‘Samadhan Shivirs’ daily to swiftly resolve problems and civic issues that people face.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

In Gurugram, divisional commissioner, Ramesh Chander Bidhan issued allotment letters to 489 beneficiaries, who have been given 100 sq. yard plots in the district under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Settlement Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi Grameen Basti Yojana). Across the state, the government said allotment letters to around 7,500 beneficiaries in 22 districts were issued.

Addressing a district level programme in Sonipat, the chief minister said that over the last decade, both the central and state governments have effectively implemented the spirit of Antyodaya. “Our double-engine government is truly pro-poor, continuously striving to strengthen and empower the underprivileged,” Saini said.

The chief minister further said that the government has chalked out a plan to offer shelter to BPL families across 14 cities through the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana. Under this scheme, 15,000 plots will be provided. The list of beneficiaries has been meticulously verified and finalized. Implementation of this scheme is imminent and will commence shortly, he added.

The CM said that the Haryana government has allocated a budget of ₹100 crore for repairing Chaupals belonging to the SC and OBC categories. Once these Chaupals are renovated, people will have improved facilities for organising various events, he said.