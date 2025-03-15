48K+ U.P. govt primary, composite schools declared NIPUN

A total of 48,081 government-run primary (Classes 1 to 5) and composite (Classes 1 to 8) schools across the state have been found to have met NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) Bharat Mission norms. A teacher with her students at a government primary school in Prayagraj (HT FIle Photo)

The pan-UP assessment in this regard was undertaken in two phases: From December 16 to 28, 2024 and March 2025, officials of the state basic education department said.

These include 1,428 such schools of Prayagraj too.

These schools have been assessed ‘NIPUN’ following enrolled students of Classes 1 and 2 of these institutions being declared proficient after being found capable of reading, writing and understanding arithmetic.

Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) trainees had evaluated the students of the selected government primary and composite schools

Director-general (school education) Kanchan Verma has sent a missive dated March 12 in this regard to all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) and asked them to felicitate the principals of all such schools in their respective districts by March 31, officials said.

The director-general has directed that competent schools should be encouraged to continuously perform excellently. Teachers should be encouraged to make high quality teaching/learning material using local materials as per the syllabus, subject matter and teaching plan, says the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

An environment of learning should be created among the students through questions, curiosity and inquiry by the efficient use of workbooks, kits, TLM and print rich material, it adds.

₹37.50 lakh at a rate of ₹50,000 for each district has also been released for holding the felicitation function for the principals concerned of these NIPUN schools.

As per the district-wise list of the schools declared ‘NIPUN’ include 854 of Gorakhpur, 693 of Agra, 676 of Kanpur Dehat, 662 of Aligarh, 610 of Kanpur Nagar, 412 of Lucknow and 339 of Meerut.

BSA Praveen Kumar Tiwari said that 2,452 schools of the district were evaluated by two DElEd trainees following which 1,428 have been declared ‘NIPUN’.

NIPUN Mission

The Union ministry of education launched the NIPUN Bharat Mission on July 5, 2021. The aim is to ensure that every child in the country attains foundational literacy and numeracy by Grade 3 by 2026-27. The mission implementation guidelines elaborate the academic and administrative structure that is required for bringing the learning at the foundation stage to the forefront, as the highest priority for the country.

To actualise the mission, a 5-tier implementation mechanism starting from national-state-district-block/cluster-school level has been routed to ensure cross linkages. Roles and responsibilities of all the stakeholders and institutions at each of these levels have also been chalked out in the guidelines.