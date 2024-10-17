5 cops detained after man arrested for theft dies 2 days after release: Tripura Police

AGARTALA: Five police personnel have been detained after a 26-year-old man died at home two days after he was arrested and released on charges of theft in South Tripura district, police said on Thursday. Badal Tripura’s family alleged that he died at home due to the injuries sustained during police custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Badal Tripura, a resident of Kaladepa area in the district.

Angry locals put up a road blockade on the Agartala-Sabroom national highway at Manubazar and staged a demonstration near the police station on Thursday, alleging that the police tortured Badal which led to his death.

Sabroom subdivisional police officer Nityananda Sarkar said five police personnel posted at Manubazar police station were detained following complaints of torture by Badal’s family. The other three are special police officers (SPOs).

“Police arrested Badal Tripura, who was intoxicated and released him on the following day (October 14). On October 16, he died at home. The victim’s family has lodged a complaint alleging that Badal died of torture by two policemen and three special police officers,” Sarkar said, according to a PTI report.

He added the autopsy will be conducted by a team of doctors in the presence of an executive magistrate.