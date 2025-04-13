5 cops injured during Waqf stir in Tripura

At least five cops sustained injuries during protests against Waqf (Amendment) Act at Kailasahar in Unakoti district and Sonamura in Sepahijala district in Tripura on Saturday, officials said. Security forces personnel guard in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after violence erupted in the area following protests over Waqf Act. (PTI)

Eight persons, allegedly involved in the incident, have been detained, officials added.

Prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita ( BNS) to restrict public movement in the area and security personnel from Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and central armed force were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Police said that the protest rally was organised without permission. The protesters were asked to restrict their rally in areas that fall under Irani police station and not at Kailasahar as it is a mixed habitation of both minority and non-minority population.

“As the rally reached Kubjhar, a barricade was deployed by the cops and security personnel. The protesters started pushing the cops to cross the barricade and started throwing stones, bottles, and shoes at the police who were present on the spot. As a result, five police and TSR personnel sustained injuries. The police fired tear gas and resorted to lathi charge after which the protesters escaped from there,” said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

Unakoti district superintendent of police (SP) Sudhambika R and DIG (Northern Range) Rati Ranjan Debnath rushed to the area to assess the situation.

In a separate incident at Sonamura, a group of protesters came face-to-face with Fire Service personnel driving a fire tender to attend a call.

For the last few days, a series of anti-Waqf (Amendment) Bill protests under different organisations such as ‘Nagarik Committee and Joint Action Committee have been organised throughout Tripura.