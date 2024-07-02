5 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur: Police

Five suspected Maoists were killed in a gun fight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday, police said. A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site and the search operation is still on, they added. Police said the encounter with Maoist occurred when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation. (Representative image)

Inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that the gunfight broke out in a forest under Kohkameta police station area in Abhujmad forest when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

“The personnel of District Reserve Guard ( DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were out for an anti-naxal operation on Monday. On Tuesday, when they reached the jungle, the encounter broke,” said the IG. “The encounter and searching operation is going on,” he added.

With today’s encounter, 138 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state. Of them, 136 Maoists were gunned down in Bastar division, comprising seven districts, while two others were killed in Dhamtari district, which falls in Raipur division.

On June 15, eight Maoists were killed in Narayanpur district when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts - Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon- went for an anti-naxal operation.

On June 7, seven Maoists were killed in Narayanpur in an encounter with security forces while on May 23, seven Maoists were killed in an encounter in a forest on Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border.

On May 10, 12 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.

Ten Maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30.

Before that, 29 Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the state’s Kanker district on April 16, according to police.