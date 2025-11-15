5 minors held for stabbing auto driver to death during robbery bid

New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended five minor boys for allegedly stabbing a 52-year-old auto-rickshaw driver to death during a robbery bid in northwest Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday. The suspects are aged between 15 and 16 (File photo)

According to police, a PCR call reporting a stabbing incident in south Rohini was received early on Thursday. A team was dispatched to the scene, and it was found that the injured, Rakesh Kumar, had been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Police said Kumar succumbed to the injuries around 3:30am.

A case was registered and an investigation was launched.

DCP (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said Kumar was killed during a robbery bid when five boys tried to waylaid him while he was riding his auto.

“Two of them had booked the auto from Mangolpuri, while the other three were tailing it on two stolen scooters. When they reached an isolated stretch in Budh Vihar, they attempted to rob Kumar. When he resisted, one of them stabbed him with a knife, causing fatal injuries. The boys fled soon after.”

Police said all the five suspects were apprehended from Delhi within 12 hours. A blood-stained knife and the two stolen scooters were also seized. The suspects told police that they wanted to buy liquor, and decided to rob Kumar for money.

Police added that six other cases of snatching, theft and burglary were solved after their detention. The suspects are aged between 15 and 16, and have been allegedly involved in other criminal cases in south Rohini, Begampur and KN Katju Marg.