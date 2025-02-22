Menu Explore
5 Mizoram districts issue precautionary alert against African Swine Fever

BySangzuala Hmar
Feb 22, 2025 05:41 PM IST

No new case of ASF has been reported in Mizoram. However, the Veterinary Department said the state must remain cautious as the disease season approaches

Five districts in Mizoram have imposed a 60-day ban on the import and export of pigs, pig meat, and related products as a precautionary measure against African Swine Fever (ASF).

African Swine Fever had caused an estimated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>336.49 crore loss in Mizoram during the 2024 outbreak.
African Swine Fever had caused an estimated 336.49 crore loss in Mizoram during the 2024 outbreak.

To be sure, no new case of ASF has been reported in the state. However, Dr. Esther Lalzoliani Ralte from the Livestock Health Division of the Mizoram Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department said the state must remain cautious as the disease season approaches.

The district collectors of Mamit, Kolasib, Serchhip, Hnahthial, and Lunglei have imposed the ban and instructed pig farmers to report any sudden deaths among their livestock to veterinary field assistants immediately.

The disease had caused an estimated 336.49 crore loss during the 2024 outbreak.

ASF is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting pigs of all ages.

Mizoram’s pig industry has suffered losses of over 800 crore since the disease was first detected in 2021.

According to the veterinary official, 57,217 pigs died, and 43,159 were culled between March 2021 and August 2024 to curb ASF outbreaks in the state.

In 2024, ASF affected pigs in over 160 villages across six districts—Aizawl, Champhai, Lunglei, Saitual, Khawzawl, and Serchhip causing widespread devastation to pig farmers.

The five district administrations have asked officials to monitor unauthorised transport of pigs and pig-related products, as Mizoram remains a high pork-consuming state that imports a significant quantity of pig meat from Myanmar and other regions.

“The need of the hour is to restrict commercial animal movements, especially inter-district transport and the import of pigs from Myanmar,” said Dr. Esther Lalzoliani Ralte.

The violators of the alert notification will be penalised under Section 223 (the offense of disobedience to orders issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

