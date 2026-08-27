‘Bahut betrayal hua’: Abhishek Malhan drops ‘shadow’ revelation amid Parul Gulati's The Traitors 2 cheating controversy

The Traitors 2 is caught in a controversy over alleged leaks, with Parul Gulati accused of getting information about the Traitors during the game. Parul has denied the allegations. Amid the row, Abhishek Malhan has now revealed that one of the 21 shadows assigned to contestants was removed while the show was being filmed, adding a new twist to the ongoing debate. The Traitors 2 controversy: Abhishek Malhan reveals contestant ‘shadow’ was removed mid-game.

Abhishek Malhan reveals what contestants were told During a recent livestream, Abhishek opened up about the controversy and admitted that the allegations came as a shock to him. He said he was taken aback when he heard that a contestant’s shadow may have revealed the identity of a Traitor. He said, “When I found out about the controversy that Shadow had revealed who the traitor was, I was like, "Bro, what the hell?" I totally flipped out.”

Abhishek said the whole thing sounded so shocking to him at first that he even wondered if it was some kind of marketing stunt. But after speaking to people about it, he realised the controversy was very much real. He added, “This is not a marketing campaign, I actually asked everyone.”

Abhishek stressed that he wasn’t taking anyone’s side, but revealed that the contestants had heard something unusual while they were still shooting. He said they were told that one of the 21 shadows had been removed from the game. He further said, “First of all, if this has happened, then a major betrayal has taken place against us. Secondly, while we were on the show, we received information that one of the 'Shadows' had been eliminated.”

Abhishek made it clear that he had no idea which contestant the shadow belonged to. However, he said there was talk among the contestants that it was Parul’s shadow that had been removed. He added, “I personally don't know whose shadow it was. People say it was Parul's shadow.”