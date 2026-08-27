The Traitors 2: Shahneel Gill gets evicted after Tanya Puri's master move; her exit sparks 'scripted' and 'karma' debate

While Krystle was quick to recall what was written in her letter, Shahneel said, "I don't remember everything by heart." Her response immediately raised suspicions among the contestants, who argued that they remembered their letters clearly. Shahneel defended herself by explaining that she simply has a bad memory and insisted that forgetting the contents of the letter did not make her a Traitor. However, her explanation failed to convince the contestants, who ultimately voted her out.

The episode saw several contestants suspecting Krystle of being a Traitor. However, the game took an unexpected turn during the Circle of Shaq when Tanya put Shahneel in the spotlight. Rhea began the round by voicing her suspicions about Krystle, following which Tanya asked both Krystle and Shahneel about the contents of the letters they had received that morning, informing them that they had been saved.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister, Shahneel Gill , has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on Karan Johar ’s The Traitors 2 , winning praise for her strategic gameplay as a Traitor. However, her run on the show came to an end in the latest episode after detective Tanya Puri made a clever move that exposed a possible inconsistency in Shahneel’s statement. While some viewers called her elimination “karma”, others questioned the decision and accused the show of being scripted and biased towards Krystle D’Souza.

Despite her elimination, Shahneel received widespread praise from her fellow contestants for her performance as a Traitor. Rhea called her a "boss woman", while Mallika Sherawat told her, "You are the best traitor in the history of traitors." Krystle and Shalini Passi also praised her, saying, "Well played, girl."

While leaving the show, Shahneel said, "Guys, I had a lot of fun talking to you and making friends. I didn't know I'd take back such good friendships with me. I am very happy that I got to be a part of such a beautiful game. Guys, I am the most innocent traitor."

The internet also reacted to Shahneel’s eviction. While some called it "karma getting back at her" because she had been plotting against her fellow Traitor, Krystle, others called the elimination scripted and blamed the makers. One fan wrote, "Krystal is a fixed winner." Another commented, "She was the reason why Traitors 2 was fun to watch." Another wrote, "Karma, she started targeting Krystle to remove her, but Karma had different plans." One viewer said, "This is unfair." Another commented, "The question wasn't unfair. It's the show's mistake not giving Shahneel the letter. She went outside because of something completely out of her control. She could have won the show."

About The Traitors 2 The game of The Traitors revolves around two groups. The Innocents must work together to identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors before they are eliminated themselves. The Traitors, meanwhile, secretly plot against the other contestants while attempting to protect their identities.

The new season premiered on Prime Video in India on August 13, with new episodes released every Thursday.