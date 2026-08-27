Beyond Hotels: Why Private Villas Are Becoming India's Preferred Family Vacation Choice

Kochi, 2026 — Indian families planning holidays are increasingly booking private villas over conventional hotel rooms, a shift driven by demand for space, privacy and personalised experiences, according to VOYE HOMES, South India's largest holiday home network. The Kerala-based hospitality platform, which now operates 120+ boutique resorts and holiday homes across 20+ destinations in India and the UAE, said villa bookings for multi-generational and family groups have become its fastest-growing segment over the past year.

Why Private Villas Are Becoming India's Preferred Family Vacation Choice

The trend reflects a broader move away from standardised hotel stays toward experiential travel, where guests prioritise private pools, full kitchens, dedicated staff and flexible schedules over hotel amenities shared with other guests. Families travelling with elderly parents or young children are among the biggest adopters, citing the ability to cook their own meals, avoid shared common areas, and set their own itinerary as key reasons for choosing villas.

VOYE HOMES currently manages more than 600 rooms across its portfolio and has served over 500,000 guests to date. The company operates in more than 20 destinations, including Munnar, Wayanad, Vagamon, Varkala, Coorg, Kochi, Ooty and Kodaikanal in South India, alongside a growing presence in the UAE. It is positioned as the fourth-largest holiday home network in India and the largest in South India, with an estimated startup valuation exceeding ₹100 crore.

“We didn’t just want to create another booking platform. We wanted to redefine what hospitality means in the digital age,” said Vinod Balan, Founder & CEO of VOYE HOMES.

Vinod Balan added that the company built its model around private, fully staffed homes rather than standardised inventory, betting early that Indian travellers would move toward stays that felt personal rather than transactional.

VOYE HOMES works with the Kerala Startup Mission, Startup India, TATA Global Beverages, Kannan Devan Hill Plantations Company, managing and operating vacation homes on their behalf as part of its expansion strategy. These collaborations have allowed the company to scale its managed inventory beyond organically sourced properties, adding heritage and estate-linked homes to its portfolio.

Industry recognition has followed the company's growth. VOYE HOMES has been ranked among the Top 10 Tourism Startups in India, placed in the Top 5 Holiday Home Chains in the country, and named among the Top 23 Startups in Kerala. It also won the Villa of the Year award from MakeMyTrip, one of the country's largest online travel platforms.