5 MPs elected on forged caste certificates: Manjhi

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday alleged that five members of Parliament, including a union minister, were elected to the Lok Sabha from seats reserved for the scheduled castes on the basis of forged caste certificates and demanded a probe.

Addressing the national executive meeting of his party Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) in New Delhi on Wednesday, Manjhi, whose party is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, alleged that Union minister S P Singh Baghel and Jaisiddeshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji (both BJP MPs), Congress MP Mohammad Sadique, Trinamool MP Aparupa Poddar and Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana represent seats reserved for SCs after contesting on the basis of forged certificates.

Manjhi claimed 15-20 per cent of quota benefits for Dalits in jobs and even local body polls are usurped by others on the basis of forged caste certificates. “The trend should stop,” he said.

According to PTI, though there was no immediate reaction from these parliamentarians to his allegations, most of them in the past have denied the charge. However, Baghel’s aides have said his caste is notified as an SC in Uttar Pradesh from where he has been elected.

The Bombay High Court had cancelled Rana’s caste certificate but she got relief from the Supreme Court which had in June stayed the judgment.

This is not the first time Manjhi has taken a line that has embarrassed ally BJP. In May this year, he had questioned the use of PM’s photo on Covid vaccination certificates. The tweet, though, was later deleted.

The HAM (S) president also demanded a common schooling system for everyone and a separate electoral roll for Dalits. “Common schooling for children from different strata of society will bring equality. Reservations will then not be needed if the review of such an education brings out positive outcomes in 10 years,” he suggested and announced dissolution of all organisational bodies of the party.

Talking to media persons later, Manjhi was also critical of peace efforts initiated by the government in Kashmir. “The Union government may be making efforts to usher in peace in Kashmir but results are not visible, “he said while referring to killings of migrants from Bihar.