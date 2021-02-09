500 Thane cops vaccinated; KDMC chief takes the shot
Around 500 cops from Thane commissionerate have been vaccinated in the second phase in the city. The department gave preference to those above 50 years of age and with comorbidities. The vaccination of frontline workers began in Thane district from last week.
A total of 4,283 frontline workers across Thane district are vaccinated out of the 7,500 target since February 4.
The Thane police commissioner, who first took vaccine in the entire commissionerate last week, has appealed to all the police personnel to visit the centre nearest to their homes and get vaccinated. So far, in the past five days, over 500 police personnel across the Thane have taken the vaccine.
Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “I have appealed to all the police personnel to get themselves vaccinated as per their convenience, though as soon as possible. We are especially asking those with comorbidities or who are over 50 years of age.”
In the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) vaccination drive on Tuesday, civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and deputy commissioner of police V Pansare took the vaccine at the Rukminibai Hospital.
“I decided to take the vaccine to spread a positive approach among all the frontline workers who have to come forward and take their dose. There are around 5,200 frontline workers and 1,200 police personnel who will be vaccinated by the civic body,” said Suryavanshi.
Across Thane district, a total of 46,496 health workers out of the targeted 66,325 have been vaccinated till now since January 16.
