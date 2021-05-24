50-year-old rams into 2 pedestrians, crashes into 5 four-wheelers at Navi Mumbai

Koparkhairane police booked a 50-year-old man on Saturday night after his car allegedly hit a woman and her son and also crashed into five other four-wheelers. The woman and her son have suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The police said the accused, Popat Nagargoje, was driving under the influence of alcohol and they will soon arrest him.

Nagargoje, a resident of Ghansoli, was rashly driving an Innova while going back home from Koparkhairane. “Around 10.30pm, the accused was on a road at Koparkhairne when he crashed into five cars while trying to overtake them, and also hit a woman who was standing at a corner with her son. Luckily, the two did not suffer major injuries,” a Koparkhairne police officer said.

The woman, identified as Nisha Gupta, 46, later filed a police complaint about the incident. “Nagarjore was in an inebriated state and was not able to answer anything on Saturday. His car has been seized,” the officer said.