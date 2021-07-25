525 farmers booked for blocking Delhi-Dabwali highway

The Sirsa police have booked 525 farmers in three separate first information reports (FIR) for blocking the Delhi-Dabwali highway at three different toll plazas in district for two hours on July 21.

Total 150 farmers were booked in the first FIR, 250 in the second one, and 125 in the third FIR.

Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Arpit Jain said the farmers were booked for violating Section 144 imposed by the administration and for blocking the highway which led to inconvenience to commuters.

He said no arrest has been made so far.

The protesters were demanding release of five farmers who were held for allegedly attacking deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa on July 11.

On July 22, the five farmers were released from the Hisar jail after a Sirsa court granted them bail.

Following their release, the protesters had cancelled the proposed Sirsa bandh and gherao protest outside Gangwa’s residence in Hisar.

3 hutments, trolley gutted at Singhu

At least three makeshift hutments and a trolley were gutted at the Kundli-Singhu border on Saturday where the farmers have been sitting-in against the Centre’s three farm laws since November last year.

No casualty was reported in the incident, but clothes, coolers, and other belongings of the protesters were gutted.

This is the fourth incident of arson at the protest site. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The farmers alleged that some miscreants have been trying to break-off the agitation and are making attempts to harm the protesters. The arson took place near the main stage of the protest site.

Farmers said the fire was spotted in two tents and inside a trolley. Later, a third tent also burnt in flames.

No FIR was registered in this regard till the filing of this copy.