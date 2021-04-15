IND USA
5,433 fresh cases, 14 more succumb to virus in Lucknow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:54 AM IST

LUCKNOW Fourteen more people lost their battle against Covid in the last 24 hours, pushing Lucknow’s fatality count to 1,384 while 5,433 fresh cases – the highest single-day spike so far, took the infection tally to 1,12,118 on Wednesday.

During the day, the health department collected 30,289 samples for Covid testing – the highest number in a day. The total sample count in Lucknow crossed the 23-lakh mark, including 12 lakh RT-PCR tests, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson for the office of chief medical officer, Lucknow.

“Lucknow has reported 1,12,118 Covid cases, of which 89,047 have recovered and the recovery rate is 79.42%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. A total of 31,687 patients were under treatment (active cases).

Amid the Covid spike, getting beds for Covid patients remains a tough task. The number of beds available went up to 3,901 in Lucknow, including 1,384 HDU and 813 ICU beds. But only 264 HDU and 24 ICU beds remain vacant, according to health department’s data updated at 4 pm.

A high level meeting was conducted by the health department and local administration on how to increase bed strength for Covid patients.

