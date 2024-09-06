550 city buses, 7,000 roadways buses to ply during Mahakumbh-2025

Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate 7,000 buses for the convenience of pilgrims attending the grand mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025. For Representation Only: UPSRTC buses (File)

The rollout will be executed in two phases, with 3,050 buses being deployed in the first phase, followed by the full fleet of 7,000 buses running on the roads in the second phase, informed a senior state government spokesman.

To further accommodate the influx of visitors, 550 city buses will also be made available at the local level. Of these, 200 will be managed by Urban Transport, while the remaining 350 will be operated by the Transport Corporation, the spokesman added.

These operational arrangements were discussed during a review meeting held on Thursday at the UPSRTC headquarters.

The meeting, led by the additional managing director, included regional managers from all areas and senior officers from the headquarters, focusing on the logistical preparations for Mahakumbh-2025.

Enhancing transport facilities is a key part of the broader effort to ensure a smooth and successful Mahakumbh for the millions expected to attend the 45-day, once-in-12-year fair.

Officials shared that the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela-2025 will be meticulously handled in three phases to efficiently manage the massive influx of pilgrims. The first phase will run from January 12 to January 23, followed by the second phase from January 24 to February 7, and the third phase from February 8 to February 27.

Key bathing festivals include January 13, January 14, January 29, February 3, February 12, and February 26. The main event, Mauni Amavasya, will take place on January 29, 2025, when the largest crowds are anticipated, officials said.

To ensure smooth transportation during this period, the Transport Corporation has laid out a comprehensive plan. Area Managers will be deployed at each center to oversee the orderly operation of temporary bus stations, supported by damage managers, assistant damage managers, and service managers.

Temporary bus stations will be set up at eight strategically identified locations, while check posts will be established at seven key routes, including Lucknow Marg, Ayodhya Marg, Kanpur Marg, Gorakhpur Marg, Varanasi Marg, Mirzapur Marg, and Banda Marg.

Additionally, a central control room will be established at the headquarters, which will be operational 24 hours a day throughout the fair, officials said.