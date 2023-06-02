Three persons held with 2000 currency notes worth 56 lakh in Tripura: Police

Three persons were arrested in Tripura following recovery of an amount of ₹56 lakh in ₹2000 notes from a secret cabinet in their vehicle on Thursday. The central bank has asked banks to provide deposit and exchange facilities for ₹ 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023. (Representative file image)

The incident took place at Ambassa’s Betbagan Naka in Dhalai district.

According to police, the trio were identified as Kishor Kumar (44), Rajen Kumar Soni (26) and Sunu Kumar (26).

Rajen is Kishor’s nephew while Sunu is his assistant.

Kishor is from Shivapur in Uttar Pradesh while the other two are from Daranagar and Doudnagar in Bihar.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, Kishor’s brother has a business unit in Agartala. They were coming to the capital city riding a vehicle bearing a UP’s registration number along with the cash to exchange ₹2,000 notes.

“We have arrested them and started our interrogation in this regard to find out more details,” said Dhalai district superintendent of police Avinash Rai.

“They have been released after preventive arrest. But they are still under surveillance. We have seized a huge amount of money under Section 102 of CrPC Act. They have been asked to produce the required documents (Income Tax),” the official added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on May 19 announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation. The central bank has asked banks to provide deposit and exchange facilities for ₹2,000 notes until September 30, 2023.