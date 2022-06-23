57-year-old man killed in tiger attack at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary
Yet another man was killed in tiger attack in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) near Bhartapur village on Wednesday morning, said divisional forest officer (DFO) KWS Akash Deep Badhawan.
The deceased was identified as Ghanshyam, 57, a resident of Bhartapur village.
The DFO said Ghanshyam was cutting grass in the core area of the sanctuary near Trans-Geruwa region when a tiger attacked him. He was severely injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries while being taken to CHC Mihinpurwa.
The DFO further added that prima-facie it was a cognizable offence as Ghanshyam was cutting grass from the restricted core area of the sanctuary. However, he said, financial assistance would be given to the family of the deceased as per the rule of the forest department.
It may be noted that one Mohan, 52, a priest in Khairatiya village was killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone of Lakhimpur district near Tikunia-Bahraich railway track on June 17. Later, the tiger had killed a cow and a calf in the same area on June 19.
On being asked, the DFO ruled out the possibility that the same tiger had killed both the men. The DFO said the whole area of Katarniaghat forest range itself has more than 20 tigers. Besides, Khairitiya is about 25 km away from the Trans Geruwa region.
Hence, it is not possible for a tiger to reach here from Kharatiya by swimming 15 kilometres in 100-feet deep waters of the Geruwa river. He said multiple teams have been constituted and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) has also been engaged and two elephants were also combing the area close to Dudhwa buffer zone. The DFO said the tiger that had killed the priest and the animals in Khairatiya village would be trapped very soon.
