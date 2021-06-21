585 more test Covid positive in J&K, 14 succumb

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 14 deaths and 585 Covid-19 infections on Sunday.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 1,354 with active positive cases dropping to 8,631 from the highest ever count of 52,848 on May 13.

There were 462 cases and seven deaths in Kashmir valley. The Jammu division saw 123 infections and seven fatalities.

The overall cases in J&K have reached 3,11,794 and the death toll has hit 4,252.

The total recoveries reached 2,98,911 prompting the cure rate to climb to 95.86%.

The officials said that 46,958 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests crossing 9.49 million.

Officials said that with 136 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by Budgam with 69 cases and Kulgam with 51. All other 17 districts had below 50 cases.

Srinagar and Jammu districts account for about 1.21 lakh cases and 1,942 deaths in all. Jammu district has the highest number of 1,124 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 818 deaths.

From June 7, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities with lowest of four on June 19.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 7 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The month of May was most devastating as J&K recorded the highest of 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.