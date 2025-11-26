58-year-old man beaten to death in Tripura; police suspect superstition angle

Agartala: A 58-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at Khupilong in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said on Wednesday. Police found iron rods and bamboo sticks with bloodstains in the courtyard. (Representative photo)

The Tripura Police suspect that Jaban Bhakta Jamatia was beaten to death over some superstitious issues.

According to the deceased’s wife and granddaughter, police said that some unknown miscreants came to Jaban Bhakta’s house on Tuesday and vandalised his household items.

“They then dragged him out of his room and began beating him. Jaban somehow managed to escape from their grip, but the miscreants caught him again, assaulted him with bamboo sticks and rods, tied his hands and legs, and brought him to the courtyard of his house, where they assaulted him, leaving him injured,” an officer said.

Jaban was taken to a local hospital by his family members, from where he was referred to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala, where he died during treatment.

Police found iron rods and bamboo sticks with bloodstains in the courtyard.

“A case was lodged at the Killa police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No one has been arrested till now,” the officer said.

Last month, three people were arrested for allegedly killing and burying a 51-year-old woman, suspecting her of practising witchcraft, at a remote village in Sidhai in West Tripura district.

Earlier, in June, a 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after his vehicle injured a tea-garden worker at Kailasahar in Tripura’s Unakoti district.

In February, a man suspected to be a thief was allegedly beaten to death at Belonia in South Tripura district.