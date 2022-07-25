6 months on, Ludhiana MC is yet to operationalise plastic reverse vending machines
Even six months after 10 plastic reverse vending machines were purchased under the Smart City Mission, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is yet to operationalise them.
The machines, which were purchased for around ₹50 lakh, are now gathering dust. Two of them were kept at the civil hospital in January and officials said the other locations are being finalised. Earlier, it was proposed that the machines will be installed at locations including the bus stand, Sarabha Nagar main market and Model Town main market.
As per MC health branch officials, around 300 metric tonne (MT) plastic waste is generated in the city everyday, which is accumulating at the city’s main dump site on Tajpur Road. Authorities said the initiative might not provide a complete solution, but the volume of plastic waste can surely be reduced.
A civic body official, requesting anonymity, said MC is yet to complete some formalities regarding payment to the contractor appointed for operating and maintaining the machines.
MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the project got delayed due to certain departmental reasons, but the staff has now been directed to make the machines operational at the earliest. It is expected that they will be up and running in around a week.
How the machines work
The reverse vending machines will crush plastic bottles/aluminium cans, multi-layered packaging including those of potato chips and chocolates; and shiny flexible packaging like those of shampoos, ketchups and toothpaste tubes. As per the proposal, the crushed/compacted material will then be sent for recycling, for which an MC-appointed contractor will be responsible.
The machines have a bin capacity of 2,000 bottles with capacity 100 ml to 2,500 ml. The volume of the bottles and cans will be reduced by around 65% in the machines.
As per the initial proposal, residents would also get reward coupons in exchange for using the machines. But, the civic body is expected to commence the project with no such incentives initially.
-
Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of Rs 60.5 crore.
-
Ludhiana: 19-year-old found bludgeoned to death at vacant plot
A 19-year-old factory worker was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot on Daba Road on Sunday. Anthony has been identified as Anthony, 19, a resident of Jain Colony. The complainant said Anthony was at home on Saturday night after returning home from work. He added that on Sunday morning, the locals informed him that Anthony is lying dead at the vacant plot. They immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police.
-
Haryana state crime branch arrests Delhi-based man for GST fraud
The Haryana State Crime Branch has arrested a Delhi-based fake chartered accountant for Goods and Services Tax invoice frauds of Rs 3 crore. As per the police, the accused has been identified as Puneet Shonkar of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and he was staying in Delhi. The police officials associated with the investigation said that he had created 40 fake firms on bogus documents in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Rohtak, and Kaithal.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: Victims’ kin perturbed as govt seeks six months more to complete probe
Faridkot : The families of 2015 Behbal Kalan firing victims have expressed their displeasure over the Punjab government's demand seeking more time to complete the probe. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against a sacrilege incident. Cabinet minister Harjot Bains told the protesters that the government's demand to complete the probe was genuine.
-
Murder accused, aide arrested with 100-gm heroin, ₹40k in Ludhiana
A proclaimed offender wanted by Kapurthala police in a murder case and Vijay's accomplice have been arrested by Ladhowal police with 100-gram heroin and ₹40,000. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and Sunny Jain of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur. Shubham Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) said the duo was arrested at a national highway during a special checking. Their car also seized.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics