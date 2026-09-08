Shillong, The Meghalaya High Court has quashed an FIR against six students from Uttar Pradesh, accused of vandalising a homestay here, after they paid ₹2.06 lakh as compensation, with two of them also directed to pay ₹25,000 each and perform six days of community service, officials said on Tuesday. 6 UP students pay ₹2.5 lakh for vandalising Meghalaya homestay, HC quashes FIR

The order was passed by Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Monday after the parties reached a mutual settlement, with the homestay manager and proprietor giving their no-objection to quashing of the FIR, they said.

The FIR was registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station on July 11, following a complaint alleging damage to the homestay.

The students were also accused of threatening the complainant after additional guests were not allowed to stay in a room beyond the permitted number.

The accused filed petitions before the court, seeking quashing of the FIR. Three of the accused are minors - one aged 15 and two aged 17 - and one just turned 18. The remaining two are in their 20s and preparing for competitive examinations, the officials said.

Following the incident, all six accused were arrested on July 13 in West Bengal and subsequently released on bail.

The parties later entered into a mutual settlement on August 17, following the intervention of elders and well-wishers of the students, the court noted.

Under the settlement, the students paid ₹2.06 lakh as full and final compensation to the homestay proprietor. They also tendered a sincere and unconditional apology for their behaviour and actions.

Justice Dere said there was no impediment to quashing the FIR, taking into account the future and welfare of the students and the settlement between the parties.

The court, however, directed two petitioners to pay an additional ₹25,000 each to the homestay proprietor within a week.

The two students were also asked to undertake six days of community service.

"They will spend three days from September 8 at the Sikh Centre Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Lachumiere in Shillong from 10 am to 5 pm, under the supervision of Dr Kamaljeet Singh," an official said.

They will spend time with Jiva Cares' 'Project Operation Clean-Up', which undertakes cleanliness activities, including work related to the Umkhrah river, besides maintaining flowers and bins across the city.

The court directed that a report on whether the community service was satisfactorily completed be submitted through the public prosecutor concerned. The other four petitioners were not assigned community service, considering their ages, another official said.

The matter has been listed on September 15 for recording compliance, the officials added.

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