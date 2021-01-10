60% aspirants in Mumbai Metropolitan Region confirm their FYJC seats in 2nd special round
Nearly 60% students who were allotted seats for first-year junior college (FYJC) in the second special merit list have confirmed their admissions till Saturday evening, which was the deadline to complete admissions under the round.
A total of 21,835 students were allotted seats in the second special round in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Of them, 12,896 confirmed their seats. The second special round marked the end of merit lists for FYJC admissions this year.
However, after five rounds, more than 1.24 lakh seats remain vacant in the MMR. While the education department has not released the figures for students who are yet to get a seat, nearly 20,000 students in the MMR are likely to participate in the following rounds.
The state education department will now release a schedule for the first-come first-served (FCFS) admission rounds soon. While the department had earlier declared that there would be no FCFS rounds and only special rounds this year, it later revoked its decision with several students left without a seat even after five admission rounds.
Meanwhile, most colleges in the city have started classes for FYJC and are awaiting clarity from the education department about the conduct of exams.
“We have planned to finish the syllabus as early as possible so that students are prepared for whatever decision comes regarding examinations,” said the principal of a south Mumbai-based junior college.
