621 arrested under NDPS Act in Manipur in 2022: Police

The Manipur police have said that a total of 3,824 cases were registered and 553 charge-sheeted in the state in the year 2022.

According to a press note of additional director general of police (law and order), Manipur,L Kailun, there was no major law and order problem in the state in 2022. Sporadic bandh calls were made, but they were not effective as the district police took preventive and effective security measures.

The number of arrested UGs or militants is 354 and the number of persons arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for other crimes is 1,359. A total of 621 persons were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act .

The police have seized 114 kg heroin, 395 kg opium, 450 kg brown sugar, 2,035,486 WY tablets, 487kg Ganja, 22,451 bottles of cough syrup, 107,948 SP tablets, 3,151 N10 capsule, 103 Tramazac capsule, 5 kg ice drug, 118 kg Pseudphedrine and 117 kg MethamPhetamine- 3.

The total value of the drugs seized is estimated to be ₹112,10,80,078.

It may be noted that these are the seizures by the district police and the seizures by other agencies are not included in this.

Detention under National Security Act (NSA) is 20 and under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (PITNDPS Act) is 85.

In the year 2022, the Manipur police have also recovered, 9 AK 47/56 Rifles; one M16 Rifle, 55 9mm Pistol, one SLR-1, three Carbine, one Lathode Gun, 12 0.22 Pistol, 12 SBBL Gun, four DBBL Gun, 25 Hand Grenade, three Lathode Bombs, eight 7.65 mm Pistol, 18 0.32mm Pistol, one MA1 Assault Rifle, seven Wireless Set, two Short Gun, five country made, 7.78 kg PEK, 70 feet Cordtex, 522 Detonators and 2,147 Ammns.

The press note stated that the police department in concerted effort with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles and Army worked tirelessly day and night throughout the year.

It further said that the district police in coordination with the Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) and other sister agencies had conducted massive drives against poppy plantations. Substantial achievements were made and a more vigorous drive to completely root out poppy plantations in the state shall be made in the coming year, it added seeking co-operation of the public to solve the menace.