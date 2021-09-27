Home / Cities / Others / 65-year-old protesting farmer ends life at Ludhiana toll barrier
The protesting farmer had been camping at the Ludhiana toll along with others; his wife is also protesting on the Delhi border. (HT Photo)
65-year-old protesting farmer ends life at Ludhiana toll barrier

The farmer hung from a pipe at Ludhiana toll using a cloth they generally use to wrap around their head; other protesting farmers were asleep when he took the extreme step
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:04 PM IST

Ludhiana A 65-year-old farmer ended his life by hanging himself from a pipe at a toll barrier near Ghulal village in Samrala late on Sunday. The victim hung himself from the pipe using a piece of cloth, farmers generally use to wrap around their heads.

He, along with other farmers, had been on protest against the three Central farm laws, at the barrier. His wife has been protesting at the Tikri border for the past ten months, and doing community service.

Farmers came to know about the incident on Monday morning, when they found his body. They say that had all retired into their tents about 10pm. Gurdeep Singh Giaspura, president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Qadian), claimed, “The farmer ended his life due to the attitude of the Centre over the farm laws. He was under mental stress.”

He added that his wife had been informed and she should reach Ludhiana on Tuesday. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

