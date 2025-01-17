696 people killed in road accidents since 2021 in Tripura: State govt data

As many as 696 people were killed in Tripura since 2021, a report tabled in the state assembly on Friday said. According to a report of the state home department, at least 90,000 vehicles plied on Tripura roads every month between 2020-2022. (Representative file photo)

In these three years till 2023, a total of 1,631 road traffic mishap cases were lodged at different police stations in the state in which 1,697 people sustained injuries.

“A total of 1,631 road traffic accident cases were registered in different police stations of the state during last three years i.e. 2021, 2022 and 2023. As many as 696 people died and 1,697 persons were injured in connection with the above cases”, the report stated.

Earlier in 2022, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha launched the first 24x7 national highway patrol vehicle service to function from West district till Sabroom, Sepahijala and Gomati district to reduce road mishaps in highways.

According to a report of the state home department, at least 90,000 vehicles plied on Tripura roads every month between 2020-2022 and another 10,000 vehicles from other states entered the state during the same period.