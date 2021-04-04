6pm curfew leaves night school students with no option but to commute on foot

PUNE: With curfew timings currently imposed from 6 pm onwards, students of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) boards, who are attending night school in the city, are facing various challenges.

Primarily, in the view of the curfew, transport to and from school is a major issue.

In addition to the restrictions, many students who are single parents, are losing jobs and struggling to put food on the table for their families.

Pradnya Deshmukh, a 32-year-old single parent who works as a house help, said that she walks to her night school every day.

“I have two daughters and I want to complete my education. I haven’t decided what I want to pursue, post Class 10. I am very focused. Everyone in my family works in the police and has respectable jobs. I wanted to continue my studies so that I can work and support my family,” said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh is a student of the Poona Night High School and Junior College.

“I walk to the school as I live nearby, but there are other students who have to commute from far away. Because of the curfew, it is difficult now,” said Deshmukh.

Maruti Shinde, another student of Class 10, said that he cannot study during the day due to his job at a hotel.

“I work at a restaurant at Dhankawadi and I am the sole earner in my family. I have two children and a wife to support. I don’t get a single day’s leave from work. It is difficult to study, but I am determined. The ongoing curfew makes it more difficult as commuting is a problem,” said 42-year-old Shinde.

Usha Jagtap, a 32-year-old student of Class 12 said that she does tailoring work at home and takes tuitions to sustain her family. She is the sole earner in her family.

“This lockdown is a challenge for students like us who are preparing for the board exams,” said Jagtap.

Avinash Takawale, principal, Poona Night High School and Junior College, said that these students struggle with online education.

“They have performed well when taught offline. And we are conducting their regular tests so that they have a habit of writing for three hours. This lockdown and curfew has forced a lot of students to travel on foot to the school. On behalf of the school, we have tried our best to help them,” said Takawale.