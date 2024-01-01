6-year-old girl killed in rape attempt, accused arrested

A 6-year-old girl was killed by a man who attempted to rape her in the Etmadpur police station area. The accused, working as watchman in same village, suffocated the girl by immersing her in water and struck her by sharpened stone when the victim girl attempted to raise the alarm. The accused was later arrested by police. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

“On Saturday, a complaint was lodged at Etmadpur police station in the Agra district for a girl who had gone missing since the afternoon after leaving her house to play. She did not return for her tuition session at 2:30 pm on Sunday. Despite her father, a driver, initiating a search, it proved futile,” said deputy commissioner of police (City) Suraj Rai.

“Later, the girl’s lifeless body was discovered approximately 100 meters from her house, in a vacant plot used for disposing of garbage. The police registered a murder case at Etmadpur police station, and teams were formed to identify the perpetrator,” added DCP (City) Suraj Rai.

“It was revealed that the deceased girl was last seen alive with a private watchman, 45-year-old Rajveer Singh, on Saturday afternoon. Subsequently, police teams arrested Rajveer Singh, who confessed to finding the girl alone and taking her away with the intention of molesting her,” stated Rai.

“The accused, in police custody since Saturday night, confessed that the girl resisted his advances and tried to raise an alarm. However, fearing detection, the accused pushed the girl into water stored in a ditch, then struck her with a sharp-edged stone, resulting in her death. Subsequently, he discarded the lifeless body in a vacant plot of land before leaving the scene,” the DCP further added.”

The accused Rajveer Singh was arrested and presented before court on Sunday and sent to jail for murder and attempt to rape.