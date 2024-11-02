Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

7 Bhajan singers died, 5 injured in Odisha road mishap: Police

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Nov 02, 2024 05:06 PM IST

The van the Bhajan singer were travelling in rammed into a trailer from behind in Odisha’s Sundargarh district early Saturday morning

At least seven members of a Bhajan singers’ group were killed and five others sustained grievous injuries after a van they were travelling in rammed into a trailer from behind in Odisha’s Sundargarh district early Saturday morning due to poor visibility caused by foggy weather.

Though the exact reason behind the accident is not established yet, it is suspected that the van driver could not see the trailer due to low visibility caused by fog in the area.
Though the exact reason behind the accident is not established yet, it is suspected that the van driver could not see the trailer due to low visibility caused by fog in the area.

Police said the Bhajan Mandali singers from Kandadhuda and Samarpinda villages of Sundargarh had gone to Chakabahal in Chhattisgarh for a Shraddh ritual in a Maruti van and were being dropped at their homes when the driver rammed into a stationary trailer. Six people died on the spot while another one succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

“The accident took place between 2am and 2.30am when the Maruti van they were travelling in collided with a stationary trailer on the MCL-Toparia Road. The impact was so severe that seven people, including the driver, died on the spot, while five others suffered severe injuries. The driver had taken the Bhajan Mandali for the Shraddh ceremony of his father. The injured were rushed to a local hospital in Hemagir,” said Brijesh Rai, DIG of southwestern range.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. Though the exact reason behind the accident is not established yet, it is suspected that the van driver could not see the trailer due to low visibility caused by fog in the area. Following the mishap, angry villagers caused a road blockade, demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //