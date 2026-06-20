77-year-old dies after neighbour pushes him over parking dispute in Noida

Noida: Chandra and the accused entered into a fight over the former’s bike being parked outside the latter’s home, said police. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

Noida: A 77-year-old man died after being pushed by his 30-year-old neighbour over a motorcycle parking dispute in Noida, Sector 15, on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

A case under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 352(3) (intentional insult) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Phase 1 police station, and the suspect was detained, said police.

Police identified the victim as Prakash Chandra, a retired bank employee living with his family in a house in Sector 15. The suspect is an IIT graduate and works at a private company.

“Around 10 pm on Thursday, Chandra and the accused entered into a fight over the former’s bike being parked outside the latter’s home. The issue escalated, and in a fit of rage, the accused pushed Chandra,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“Chandra fell on the ground and suffered injuries to his elbow. Hearing his scream, Chandra’s family members came to know about the incident, took him to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to another private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 2.30 am on Friday,” the officer added.

Police said Chandra was speaking to his family members en route to the hospital, and his condition deteriorated suddenly. “Doctors suspect internal head injuries. His body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” said Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer, Phase 1.

Chandra and the accused’s houses are next to each other, and there is an open parking area outside the houses where people park their vehicles, police said.