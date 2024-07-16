78 couples tie the knot at mass marriage

As many as 78 couples tied the knot in a mass marriage function organised under the ‘Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme’ at Cholapur block of Varanasi on Monday. Couples at mass marriage in Varanasi. (HT)

Social welfare officer Girish Chandra Dubey said that 78 couples, including a Muslim couple, from four development blocks got married in Cholapur block.

He said that 32 couples from Chiraigaon development block, 15 from Sevapuri development block, 22 from Cholapur development block and 9 from Kashi Vidyapeeth development block tied the knot under the scheme.

After the marriage, the newlyweds were given essential household items as gifts, and soon an amount of ₹35,000 each will be transferred to the bride’s bank account.

District panchayat president Poonam Maurya and many others, including officers and employees, were present to bless the brides and grooms.

On July 11, marriage of 61 couples took place in Varanasi under the scheme.