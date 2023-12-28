780 resident doctors from JJ Hospital on indefinite strike from today

Mumbai After talks with the state medical education department failed, 780 resident doctors at JJ Hospital have decided to go on an indefinite strike from today, supporting the 21 resident doctors of the dermatology department who are on mass leave for the last two weeks. HT Image

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had demanded action against the dermatology head of the department at JJ Hospital alleging mental harassment and poor disease mismanagement of patient leading to six deaths this year.

“It has now been 19 days since the filing of the complaint and 10 days into their mass

leave, yet a resolution remains elusive. Despite initial promises, the formation of the DMER’s two member committee was delayed, and as of now, no tangible results have emerged,” said Dr Shubham Soni, president, JJ Hospital-MARD.

The two-member committee submitted its report to the medical education commissioner on December 19 after which Dr Mahendra Kura was sent on forced leave of 15 days.

JJ hospital officials said they have made alternative arrangements after the resident doctors announced the strike. “Senior doctors have been asked to step in. We will try and ensure that out patient, surgeries are not affected,” said the senior official.

On December 9, MARD wrote the first letter to the dean regarding mental harassment, the lack of a conducive atmosphere for studies, compromised patient care, and difficulties faced because of Dr Kura. It wrote a detailed second letter on December 15 and threatened to go on mass leave, which led to DMER setting up the committee.