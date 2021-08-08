79 villages ‘hypersensitive’ to Zika virus: dist collector

PUNE The district collector has issued a list of 79 villages most vulnerable to the Zika virus. These 79 villages fall in 12 different talukas and have been listed as hypersensitive to the infection given a rising number of confirmed cases of Dengue and Chikungunya in the last three years.

As of Saturday, the district administration has surveyed six villages, including Belasar, which reported the first Zika virus case on July 30. As pregnant women are thought to be most affected by the infection, 99 pregnant women in these villages have been surveyed till now, with blood samples sent to the NIV,

The collector in his order issued on August 5 states that these 79 villages would be on a list of surveillance for the infection. The administration will keep a tab on all these villages which are located in Junnar, Khed, Ambegaon, Shirur, Daund, Indapur, Haveli, Velha, Mulshi, Baramati, Purandar and Bhor.

A total of 158 blood smear samples have been sent to the NIV. None of the pregnant women who have been surveyed has been found to be symptomatic. As of now, only one confirmed case of Zika virus has been reported.

A survey of all the houses located in six villages, including Belasar is ongoing. Samples of anyone reported to have the flu are being sent to the National Institute of Virology for further testing.

These six villages include Belssar, Kothle, Walunje, Nilunje, Khanwadi and Pargaon in Purandar tehsil.

The symptoms of the Zika infection include fever, rashes on the body, conjunctivitis, weakness, and headache which could last for up to seven days. Eighty per cent of the patients infected are asymptomatic. If pregnant women are infected with Zika virus then it could lead to microcephaly, a condition where the baby’s head is much smaller than expected.