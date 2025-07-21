7-year-old boy’s body found with sharp objects wounds near KMP Expressway in Gurugram

A seven-year-old boy was found dead near the green belt adjacent to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Sunday morning, said police. Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and initiated an investigation against unknown persons. According to police, the boy was last seen on Saturday evening. (File photo)

The deceased was a resident of Fatehpur village and originally hailed from Palkhadi village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. His parents are employed in private firms in the area, said police.

According to police, the boy was last seen on Saturday evening. His mother returned from work around 7pm and inquired about him from his father. Assuming that the boy was playing nearby, his father left for his night shift job.

Next morning, around 8.15am on Sunday, police received a call from a commuter reporting a child’s body lying in the green belt near Kalwari village, close to the KMP Expressway.

A police team from Bilaspur police station, including sub-inspector Birander Kumar reached the spot and confirmed the identity of the child. Preliminary examination revealed multiple injury marks, including deep wounds to the forehead and chest, suggesting an assault with a sharp object. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and the autopsy report is awaited, said police.

In the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, he alleged that a neighbour, identified as Ramesh alias Golu—originally from Bihar—may be behind the attack. He claimed that two months ago, Golu had stolen his mobile phone, an incident witnessed by the victim. Kamal suspects that Golu may have taken revenge for being exposed.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relation officer said that the investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and have begun questioning residents for potential leads. “The forensic team, led by Dr. Vinod Kumar, also inspected the crime scene. An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station, and the team is recording statements of the neighbours and family members. CCTV footage of nearby areas are being scanned to identify the suspect,” said Kumar.

Police said the motive behind the murder is being probed, and teams have been dispatched to locate the suspect.