8 pistols, 270 rounds seized along Pak border in Tarn Taran

A team of Amritsar-rural police that Gharinda station house office (SHO) Harsandeep Singh led coordinated with SN Goswami, commandant of the 103 Battalion, for the search operation near Khalra village in Tarn Taran
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:20 AM IST

AMRITSAR In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), Amritsar Rural police on Monday recovered eight pistols and a huge cache of ammunition during a two-hour search operation along the barbed-wire fence with Pakistan, near Khalra village in Tarn Taran. Sources said the consignment had been smuggled from Pakistan and buried in a field.

A team of Amritsar-rural police that Gharinda station house office (SHO) Harsandeep Singh led coordinated with SN Goswami, commandant of the 103 Battalion, for the search operation near the Border Out Post (BoP) Ploh Pati in Tarn Taran. The operation was successful and the team recovered 16 magazines and 270 rounds, in addition to the pistols.

A case under Sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Gharinda police station.

