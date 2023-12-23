8000 UPSRTC buses to ply for Magh Mela-2024

Ahead of the annual religious fair, Magh Mela-2024, preparations are in full swing across all departments to ensure the smooth travel of pilgrims. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is actively implementing various facilities for devotees attending Magh Mela, maintaining a vigilant eye on any shortcomings that can be rectified in preparation for Mahakumbh-2025. UPSRTC buses in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The 54-day religious fair, located on the sandy banks of Sangam—the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati—will feature six main bathing festivals, starting with the Makar Sankranti bathing festival on January 15 and concluding with the Maha Shivaratri bathing on March 8.

UPSRTC officials revealed plans to operate 8,000 buses during the 54-day religious fair. To bolster its fleet, the corporation intends to summon buses from across the state. Nine depots from the Prayagraj zone, including Civil Lines, Leader Road, Zero Road, Prayag Depot, Pratapgarh, Lalganj, Kaushambi, Badshahpur and Mirzapur depots, will be allocated 300 additional buses for operation.

The arrangement for the additional buses, which have been sought from other districts of the state, would be pressed into service in view of the turnout of passengers during the main bathing festivals of the Magh Mela.

MK Trivedi, regional manager, UPSRTC-Prayagraj, stated, “Preparations are in full swing, and we consider Magh Mela-2024 as a trial for Mahakumbh-2025. UPSRTC is making all arrangements to provide the best possible facilities.”

Buses will operate from Chhatnag, Jhunsi, Leprosy crossing, Naini, Engineering College, Teliarganj, and Bamrauli bus stand for devotees.

The sub-control rooms of all depots will be connected to the modern control room from the regional manager’s Magh Mela office. This control room will provide information about bus location and availability. Assistant regional managers (ARMs) of the depot will act as nodal officers, equipped with walkie-talkies, and additional staff will monitor passenger crowds.