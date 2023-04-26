Home / Cities / Others / Under 1st phase of civic polls, 86 candidates win unopposed

Under 1st phase of civic polls, 86 candidates win unopposed

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2023 08:45 PM IST

State election commissioner Manoj Kumar said that the polling for the first phase of civic polls would be held in 37 districts on May 4.

LUCKNOW With no contenders left by the last day allotted for withdrawal of names, 86 candidates were elected unopposed to various civic posts, including one nagar palika and one nagar panchayat chairman. The State Election Commission (SEC) made this announcement on Wednesday, well before the first phase of polling for the upcoming civic elections in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The State Election Commission (SEC) made this announcement on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
According to a spokesman for the commission, one nagar panchayt chairman was elected unopposed in Agra district, and of the 12 corporators elected unopposed, two each were in Agra, Mathura, Gorakhpur, and Moradabad nagar nigams, and one each in Jhansi, Firozabad, and Sararanpur nagar nigams.

Similarly, of the 37 nagar panchayat members elected unopposed, 13 were in Maharajganj, 10 in Gonda, three in Kushinagar, two each in Prayagraj, Fatehpur, and Mainpuri, and one each in Gonda and Shrawasti. Also, 36 nagar palika members were elected unopposed in various districts, along with one nagar palika chairman in Jhansi district.

Sign out