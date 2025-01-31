9 firms bid for contract to upgrade Southern Peripheral Road

Gurugram: Nine companies have applied for strengthening and upgradation of the five-and-a-half-kilometre long road from Vatika Chowk to the clover leaf on NH 48, GMDA officials said. The work will be carried out at a cost of ₹9.65 crore and it will soon be awarded to one of the bidders, they added. GMDA will construct a five-km-long elevated road on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to connect NH 48 with Sohna Road at Vatika Chowk near Sector 71 in Gurugram. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

The authority also said that the process to hire a consultant for the elevated SPR is at an advanced stage, and five companies have bid for the work worth ₹50 lakh. The authority plans to construct an elevated road on this stretch at an estimated cost of ₹750 crore.

A senior GMDA official, aware of the matter, said that six companies out of the nine, who have bid for the upgradation work of the road have been found eligible, and their financial bids will be opened soon. “The cost of the upgradation and strengthening work is ₹9.65 crore and it will be awarded soon,” he said, adding that the work for this project is likely to.be allotted by end of February.

GMDA will overlay the existing road with bituminous concrete to improve ridership for commuters and ease congestion on the stretch. The authority will also construct slip roads and repair the pedestrian footpaths along the stretch to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and safe passage for others, it added.

In a related development, the authority also opened the tender to hire a consultant for the preparation of DPR for the elevated road between Vatika Chowk and the clover leaf on the Dwarka Expressway near NH 48 on Friday. The project to construct a 5.5-kilometre-long elevated road has already been approved by the state government at a cost of ₹750 crore.

“Five bidders have been found eligible for the bid to prepare the DPR. The cost of this work is around ₹50 lakh and the financial bids will be opened soon,” said the official. The work for the DPR is also likely to be awarded by the end of this month.

According to the authority, the proposed elevated road will ease traffic flow and mitigate congestion, particularly during peak traffic, at major intersections in sectors 69, 70, 71/72, 70/75, 71/74, 75/75A, and 74/74A. Traffic studies and population projections indicate that grade separation will be necessary at these junctions within the next ten years, as the volume of traffic is expected to exceed 10,000 cars per hour on this stretch, it added.

The elevated road will also connect the Dwarka Expressway and NH 48 with Sohna elevated highway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, ensuring seamless movement of traffic on these highways.