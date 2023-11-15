9 police teams crack Drishyam-inspired murder of 30-yr-old woman after 9 days of probe

Lucknow A total of nine different teams of the Lucknow Police unit took nine days to crack the murder conspiracy of a 30-year-old woman hatched on the lines of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bollywood crime thriller ‘Drishyam’, said senior police officials of Lucknow here on Wednesday. Representational photo (HT File)

They said four people, including victim Neelam Saini’s relative, were arrested after scanning through 1900 CCTV cameras. The press note issued by the Lucknow police unit stated that those arrested have been identified as Santosh Kumar Saini (42), Mohd Asif Ansari (34), Shubham Yadav (29) and a woman Asma Bano (28). The press note further stated the main accused, Santosh Kumar Saini, hatched the entire conspiracy to eliminate her wife’s younger sister Neelam Saini to get entire property of his in-laws.

Sharing further details, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Rahul Raj said Santosh Kumar Saini after explaining the entire plan went to watch a film so that he could never be suspected behind the mysterious disappearance of his sister-in-law. He said the victim had gone missing under mysterious circumstances on November 5 and she was found in an injured condition near Kalli Purab village under Mohanlalganj police station limits on November 6.

The DCP said the victim’s throat was slit by the assailants, so she was unable to speak. He said the victim, however, revealed the name of the woman involved in the incident by writing her name. “The victim informed that the woman named Aasma Bano had become familiar to her while her grocery shop in Para area for the past four months and she took her along on pretext of some Pooja in an SUV car and made her unconscious by giving sedative laced drink. She said she found her lying in bushes with her throat slit regained consciousness and then she crawled over to the main road to seek help from passers-by,” he stated while narrating the sequence of event. He said the assailants had left her lying there in the bushes believing her to be dead.

Additional DCP, West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha further informed that the police team traced the grey colour SUV used in the crime while scanning out the CCTV footages and reached the owner Shubham Yadav, who further spilled the beans when interrogated rigorously. “The investigation further revealed that Santosh Kumar Saini was behind the entire conspiracy and hired Shubham Yadav, one Mohd Asif Ansari alias Mannu and his relative Aasma to execute the crime,” he said. The cop added, “Saini further confessed that he hatched the conspiracy to get entire property of his in-laws as his wife was the only sibling of the victim”.

