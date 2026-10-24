9 schools, training institutes denied fire clearances this month in Delhi
New DelhiSchools and educational institutions accounted for nine of the 15 establishments that were denied fire safety clearance by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) during inspections of 60 educational, healthcare and hospitality institutions across the national capital that started this month, officials said on Friday
New Delhi
Schools and educational institutions accounted for nine of the 15 establishments that were denied fire safety clearance by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) during inspections of 60 educational, healthcare and hospitality institutions across the national capital that started this month, officials said on Friday.
DFS flagged non-functional firefighting equipment, missing safety systems and blocked ventilation in several buildings as the key gaps. The educational institutions inspected included schools and training centres across Wazirpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Karol Bagh, Dwarka, Qutub Institutional Area, Mathura Road and the Lodhi area.
“Among the common shortcomings found were smoke management systems removed from basements, non-functional public address and fire alarm systems, and fire pumps that could not operate automatically. In some buildings, exhaust fans in basements were blocked by fixed panels, while fire-check doors had been removed and electrical shafts were left unsealed,” a fire department official said.
The inspections are part of stringent compliance checks against the backdrop of a series of fatal building collapses, fires and other incidents due to civic deficiencies. These include the Saidulajab building collapse, in May that left six dead, and incidents of fires at coaching centres at Mukherjee Nagar in 2023 and Old Rajendra Nagar in 2025.
Firefighters also found water-based systems, including fire pumps, hose reels and internal hydrants, to be non-functional at some institutions. Other lapses included non-functional terrace-level fire pumps, missing exit signage, fire extinguishers that were not working and first-aid hose reels without functional nozzles.
Senior DFS officers said several schools and training institutes had obtained fire safety clearances earlier, but subsequently expanded their buildings or failed to maintain the prescribed safety measures. Such violations were noticed during the recent inspections, they said.
The department issued warnings, cancelled fire safety clearances where required and asked the principals and management concerned to take corrective action, officials said.
DFS officials said the latest inspections highlighted the need for institutions not only to obtain fire safety clearance but also to maintain the equipment and systems required under the norms.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More