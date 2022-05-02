A floating restaurant to come up near boat club in Prayagraj
Residents of Sangam city and tourists visiting Prayagraj will soon be able to enjoy delicious cuisines in a floating restaurant at the Prayagraj Boat Club located on the banks of Yamuna. Besides, there will also be a yoga centre at the club along with water sports facilities.
Officials of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) have started making preparations for upgrading the facilities at the boat club.
PDA has decided to come up with a floating restaurant. The idea was to present different cuisines in the restaurant that would be built with the help of a private agency, informed the officials.
For this, the responsibility of running the boat club would be on the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The selected agency will be entrusted with the responsibility of providing all the facilities at this upcoming ‘floating restaurant’ and will also run the same. The agency will do all the development work at its own expense, the officials shared.
PDA would be soon inviting private agencies by floating a tender. Interested agencies will be asked to give a presentation as to what changes they would like to make in the present setup at the boat club and how they plan to develop it.
“The agency whose plan is best will be given the responsibility of running the boat club and revamping the facilities so that the denizens can enjoy the best of the facility besides the Yamuna bank and at the same time quench their search for delicious cuisines too,” said vice-chairman of PDA, Arvind Kumar Chauhan.
Along with a floating restaurant, the selected agency will have to set up a yoga centre too at the boat club. The officials of PDA and those of the boat club held a meeting recently to discuss the plan, he explained.
PDA vice-chairman added that after the proposed changes, the boat club would be one of the major attractions in the city in terms of promoting tourism. The facelift of the boat club would be done before Kumbh-2025, he added.
The club will also become an attractive centre of water sports on Yamuna. The plan to revamp the facilities at the boat club was proposed before the 2022 assembly elections but had to be postponed after the model code of conduct came into force.
