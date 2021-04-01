A revenue clerk’s worth: 9.70 cr and counting

PATNA

A revenue clerk posted as circle inspector (in-charge) at Hajipur in Vaishali, who was arrested in a graft case last month, was on Thursday booked for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, sources in the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) said.

A VIB official said Kumar Manish, who draws a salary of ₹40,000 a month, has amassed properties worth ₹9.70 crore, which include 25 plots in Vaishali district and a cold store at his ancestral village located at Manibhakurhar under Saray police station.

“He even managed to get a loan of ₹2.9 crore for the cold store from PNB,” said a senior official at the VIB, adding that raids were still going on to unearth his other assets.

Manish also ran a coaching institute, the official said.

According to the VIB, Manish joined service on September 29, 1993, and earned ₹74 lakh from salary in his entire service period.

On February 23, he was caught him red-handed from his coaching institute taking a bribe of ₹50,000 from one Shrawan Kumar for land mutation.

VIB found he was posted in Hajipur since 2016 and discovered more than nine bank accounts belonging to him and his wife Munni Kumari.

On Wednesday evening, VIB again searched their premises and found around 45 more land deeds worth ₹30 crore as per current market value.