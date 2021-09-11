A ‘small’ dream come true for Neeraj Chopra as he takes his parents on their first flight

The country’s only gold medalist in Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, fulfilled one of his dreams as he took his parents on their first flight on Saturday. They flew to Bellary in Karnataka from Delhi in a private jet and returned the same day.

Sharing a picture of him boarding the flight with his father Satish Chopra and mother Saroj Bala, the 23-year-old javelin thrower wrote on Twitter, “A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight.”

A resident of Panipat’s Khadra village, Neeraj’s father is a small-time farmer while his mother is a homemaker. He lives in a joint family of 19 members.

As per his family members, Neeraj used to tell his parents about his visits to various countries and promise them that he will take them on a flight one day.

Neeraj’s uncle Bhim Chopra told Hindustan Times, “His parents have now returned home and Neeraj has left for Mumbai to attend other programmes. His parents are very happy to have travelled with him.”