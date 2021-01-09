AAP holds mohalla sabhas to ‘expose corruption in MCDs’

As part of its ongoing campaign against the municipal leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday held Mohalla Sabhas (public meetings) at 267 locations in 60 assembly constituencies of Delhi.

AAP MLA Rakhi Birla alleged the BJP-led MCDs is “anti-Dalit” as it has not paid salaries to sanitation workers, most of who belong to the community.

“Despite working consecutively for 4 months, sanitation workers have not received their salary. The MCDs have around Rs. 200 crore to be recovered from the Income Tax department and Rs. 1200 crore from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). But, it is not even recovering money from anywhere to make payments to the sanitation workers,” she said.

On January 7, the AAP has started a series of mohalla sabhas to highlight the alleged rampant corruption within the three BJP-ruled MCDs. The public meetings will go on till January 15.

“About 20,000 people participated in the Mohalla meetings held on Friday, while about 27,000 people attended the Mohalla meetings held today (Saturday). The growing participation of local people in Mohalla sabhas shows that the people of Delhi are willing to talk about the corruption being done by the BJP in the MCDs and the public tax money it is looting,” said AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Kejriwal government is responsible for the strike of municipal workers and other employees.

“It would be better if instead of shedding crocodile tears for the sanitation workers, the AAP pressurises their CM Kejriwal to immediately release the funds due to the MCDs,” he said.