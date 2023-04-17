Guj AAP leader Gopal Italia arrested, gets bail over remarks against BJP leaders

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia was on Monday arrested in connection with a case registered in September last year for allegedly using defamatory words against state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader including Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi and state chief CR Paatil. After being released on bail, Italia said the police action was aimed at harassing him. (Gopal Italia | Twitter)

He was later granted bail.

The case was lodged in Umra police station in Surat on September 2, 2022 for using allegedly defamatory words against Paatil and Sanghavi and also calling BJP workers “goons” in a video message uploaded on social media platforms.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by BJP worker Pratapbhai Chodvadiya, a businessman, in Surat for the derogatory language used by Italia against the two BJP leaders on August 30 in a social post.

“He (Italia) called BJP the party of goons and incited the public by stating that AAP would take revenge for each blood drop,” the complaint by Chodvadiya stated.

“Such statements are made by all political leaders against one another. How come an FIR was lodged only against me? They (police and government) are misusing their power,” he said.

The case was registered against Italia under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1)(b) (offending act inducing person to commit an offence against state or public tranquillity), and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code.

