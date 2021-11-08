AAP legislature party meets, finalises plan for assembly session

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a meeting of its legislature party, headed by leader of opposition Harpal Cheema on Sunday, to decide its strategy for the special session of the Punjab assembly.

Party MLAs discussed the increase in the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), power purchase agreements, sacrilege, Behbal Kalan firing, unemployment and other issues to be raised in the two-day session. “Nothing less than the cancellation of Punjab’s deadly power deals reached upon by the Badals will be accepted by the AAP,” Cheema said in a statement.

The LOP said a reply would be sought from the Channi government for not arresting the perpetrators of sacrilege. “Loan waiver of farmers and labourers, unemployment, plots to the homeless, ₹2,500 pension, unemployment allowance, gifts to the youth of other states in jobs and mafia rule are some other important issues on which a reply will be sought from the chief minister,” he said. The AAP legislature party, while calling the session a frivolous one, added that the session should be held for at least 15 days with live telecast of proceedings.