AAP slams central, state govts for DAP fertiliser shortage

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday blamed the Centre and the Punjab government for the unforeseen shortage of DAP fertilizer in the state. AAP state kisan wing president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan alleged that due to shortage, fertilizer dealers were doing black marketing and wheat sowing was lagging behind. “This will have a devastating effect on the economy of the state and the farmers,” he said. He claimed that while the Union government delayed the supply of fertiliser to Punjab, the Congress government of Punjab had failed in arranging fertilizer on time. “In Punjab, against a requirement of 5.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of DAP, 1.97 lakh MTs has been released supplied in October,” he added.

