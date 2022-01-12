AAP to announce CM face for Punjab next week: Kejriwal

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his party will announce its chief ministerial face for the February 14 elections in Punjab next week.

Kejriwal said this on reaching the Chandigarh airport to launch his party’s 10-point agenda and door-to-door campaign in the poll-bound state. He also targeted the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government over the law and order in the state, stating that the security of Prime Minister and common man will be ensured if his party is voted to power in Punjab.

The Delhi chief minister is on his first visit to Punjab since the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission.

AAP state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann is being seen as the favourite to become the chief ministerial face of the party.

The AAP had contested the 2017 assembly elections without a CM face and this was seen by many party leaders as one of the primary reasons for its performance falling short of expectations. The party has named its candidates for 109 of the 117 assembly seats in the state. In 2017, it won 20 seats to become the principal opposition party in the state.